Diago Lane Harris, 60, of Stuarts Draft, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, in Erwin, North Carolina. A Celebration of Life will be held at Springdale Mennonite Church, 170 Hall Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980, 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Family and friends will be received at Mother Phyllis Harris' residence, 13 Sandstone Lane, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.

