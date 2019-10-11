ROSELAND, Va. Laurie Wayne Harris lost his battle with bladder cancer caused by cigarette smoking on October 10, 2019. L. Wayne was born premature at UVA on May 29, 1950. Raised on West Pratt Street in Downtown Baltimore, Md., by his mother, Juanita Campbell Harris Tellez. He returned to his father, Henry C. Harris', home in Twin Poplars, Nelson County in 1967. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, H.C. Harris; an infant great-grandson, Marshall Collins, along with host of special aunts and uncles. L. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Theresa Stevens Harris; along with their two sons. Son, Travis Harris, his wife, Joan of Schuyler, Va., and grandchildren, Todd (Meg) Campbell, Emilie (Josh) Collins, and Ian (Misty) Campbell, and five great-grandchildren, Hadley, Greer, Madeleine, Sylvie, and Jackson; and son, Nicholas Harris, his wife, Jessica of Madison, Va., and grandchildren, Alyse and Andrew Harris; brother, William L. Tellez of Maryland and his daughter, Jessica Richardson (Rich); niece and nephew, Kiliani and Grayson, of Moyock, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Darrell Stevens his wife, Lelia, nieces, Jackie Morris and Carrie Stevens, and two great- nephews. In his earlier years L. Wayne loved scuba diving with friends from Pepsi-Cola. He enjoyed White Water Rafting, NASCAR and travel, especially "day rides". He retired from International Cold Storage in Covesville, Va. No one could have been better cared for by family and friends- bless you all. Special thanks to Doctor Boyer and the staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for their care and support over the past 10 months and to the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont since Sept. 20, Center for Acute Hospice Care on Ivy Road for the past few days. A graveside service will be held at Woodland Memorial Park at 1 p.m, Saturday, October 12, 2019, with the Reverend Michael Hevener officiating. Immediately following the service, the family will meet with friends and family "by the River" on the Otis' Riverfield Farm at Woods Mill from 2 until 4 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home anytime today, Friday, October 11, 2019, from 12 until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following family choices, Piney Mountain Bible Chapel, 4034 Beech Grove Rd., Roseland, VA 22967, Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, 29 Stage Bridge Rd., Lovingston, VA 22949, Woodland Baptist Church, 4434 Thomas Nelson Hwy., Arrington, VA 22922, Adial Baptist Church, 1090 Adial Road, Faber, VA 22938, Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or Wintergreen Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 711, Nellysford, VA 22958. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
City Council to consider Target, proposed apartments
-
Albemarle seeks to permanently block Scottsville rescue squad from transferring assets
-
'Drastic': Communities grapple with a loss of mental health support for children
-
Virginia basketball notebook: Cavaliers not shying away from being defending champions
-
Foul play not suspected in man's body found in Market Street Park
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.