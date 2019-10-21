Annie Louise "Cricket" (Baughman) Hartley, 88, of 215 Hermitage Road, Staunton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her residence. Cricket was born on February 26, 1931, in Columbia, South Carolina, to the late George Aaron and Nealie (Lovett) Baughman. Prior to retirement, Cricket worked at Hershey Chocolate and was the owner of Charley's BBQ in Fishersville. She was an active member of Crossroads Baptist Church where she had many special friends and enjoyed traveling with the Young at Heart group and serving in the kitchen. Cricket was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed shopping, putting puzzles together, and spending time with her family and friends. She was social and friendly to all, making everyone feel welcome. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Baughman; sisters, Nancy Baughman and Eula Mae Greene; husband, Charles Williams Hartley; a son, Charles Jeffrey Hartley; and dear friends, Billy and Lib Coker. Cricket will be greatly missed by her son, Tony Hartley and wife, Phyllis, of Staunton; daughter-in-law, Beverly Hartley of Stuarts Draft; six grandchildren, Angie Hartley, Vanessa (Hartley) Mundie and husband, Chris, Nathan Hartley and wife, Sarah Beth, Patrick Hartley and wife, Cari, Jonathan Hartley and wife, Leslie, and Sarah (Hartley) Peters and husband, Brett; 13 great-grandchildren, DeyShon and Zariah Hartley, Trinity Ratliff, Reagan, Ryan, Reese, and Reid Mundie, Madeline and Jack Hartley, Hudson and Henley Peters, Luke Hartley, and Josie Hartley; and extended family Pam Hammer and Beverly Burford. She is also survived by a sister, Nellie Hutto; a special sister-in-law, Jackie Mixon, as well as many other special family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. A Celebration of life will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the Crossroads Baptist Church in Fishersville, by Pastor Heath Spivey. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105-1942. The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to Tonya and Beverley with the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
+1
+1
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.