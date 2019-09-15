Gerald "Jerry" Austin Hatton Gerald "Jerry" Austin Hatton, 77, of Waynesboro, rode into the sunset on September 6, 2019. Jerry was born on February 19, 1942, in Richmond, son of the late Ellett and Elizabeth Hatton. He was the devoted husband of Mary Stuart for 35 years. He is survived by his son, Jerry Jr.; his daughters, Holly and Sarah; seven grandchildren, Vance, Molly, Austin, Samantha, Andrew, Ethan, and Luke; his loyal dog, Loretta, along with a multitude of supportive friends. He was predeceased by his stepson, Anthony McGrath. A celebration of Jerry's life will be communicated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to animal rescue are appreciated.

