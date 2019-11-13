Lewis Phil "Chuck" Hewitt, 84, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Chuck Newman. He was born on February 4, 1935, in Love, Virginia, a son of the late Manuel A. and Helen T. (Coffey) Hewitt. Chuck worked for Crompton Textile Industry for over 27 years and lastly for the Augusta County Service Authority. He was a devoted member of Waynesboro Free Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and Sunday school teacher for many years. His true passion though was working as a farmer with his brothers for his entire life. He is survived by daughters, Cindy Lambert and Julia Ann Mays; one son, Terence Stevens and wife, Lynn; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Madeline Almarode; a brother, E.J. Hewitt and wife, Becky; a sister-in-law, JoAnne Hewitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Hewitt; and brothers, Jimmy, Calvin, Melvin and Elwood Hewitt. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Waynesboro Free Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Pulice officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow at Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship. Pallbearers will be David Mays, Mike Almarode, Kevin Almarode, Scott Almarode, Nelson Frazier, Byron Lunsford, Calvin "Buster" Hewitt, Jr. and Barry Fretwell. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Waynesboro Free Methodist Church, 600 Hopeman Parkway, Waynesboro, VA 22980. A special thank you to Becky Hewitt for all she did. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting, www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
