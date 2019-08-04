Mrs. Betty Lee Brown Huff, 85, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. Mrs. Huff was born July 17, 1934, in Renick, W.Va., the daughter of the late Asa Wilson and Lettie Virginia Rapp Brown. Mrs. Huff was a loving and giving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. As a youth, Betty was a very active member of the Greenbrier County 4-H program, showing baby beef cattle at the West Virginia State Fair. She was accused of teaching her livestock to kneel during the final auction in an effort to elicit higher bids. As West Virginia's 1956 International Farm Youth Exchangee she spent several months with farm families in Germany. Betty received a BS degree in home economics from West Virginia University and was a member of the Phi Upsilon Omicron professional home economics honorary and the WVU Alpha Phi sorority. Despite her formal university education, the family acknowledges that Betty's adroit cooking skills were learned at the loving hand of her mother, Lettie, who was a true master. After college, Betty taught in several West Virginia and Virginia K-12 schools. In 1958, Betty married Richard L. Huff of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., a family friend throughout her youth in Renick. Accompanying her husband on multiple overseas assignments, this accomplished homemaker and avid antique collector established households in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, The Hague, Netherlands, and Melbourne, Australia. Betty was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, Va. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution, The WVU Alumni Association Emeritus Club, and The West Virginia 4-H All-Stars. She was also civically active in Waynesboro including membership, and one time president, of the Garden Club of Waynesboro. As a member of the Waynesboro Golf Club she was a founding member of the West Virginia Club. Just goes to show, you can take the girl out of West Virginia, but you cannot take the West Virginia out of the girl. She was proceeded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Donald Wilson Brown, of Fairlea, W.Va. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Richard L. Huff; her two children, Charmaine German of Raleigh, N.C., and Brian Huff of Dallas, Tex.; and one grandson, Jackson Huff, also of Dallas, Tex. Betty also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Dee Brown of Fairlea, W.Va., and her three children, Audrey and Royce Williams of Nashville, Tenn., Anne and Max Robinson of Renick, W.Va., and Stuart and Amy Brown of Lewisburg, W.Va.; and several beloved grandnieces and grandnephews. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 249 South Wayne Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Betty Brown Huff Memorial, Greenbrier 4-H Foundation Fund, P.O. 1682, Lewisburg, WV 24901, Phone (304) 645-5620. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
