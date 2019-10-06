Gertrude S. Hughes, 99, a longtime resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away peacefully of natural causes in her sleep at home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with her son Rick by her side. She had just celebrated her 99th birthday in August. Gertrude was married to her high school sweetheart Donald P Hughes who preceded her in death by 17 years. They had been married 61 years. Gertrude was born in Dormont, a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pa. on August 21, 1920. She was the oldest girl of a family of nine, 4 girls and 5 boys. There she attended St. Bernard's Catholic Church and went on to attend Waynesburg College, in Pa., on a two year scholarship, majoring in English. Gertrude married her husband Don during World War II. Shortly after the war, they moved to New Market, Va., where he and his business partner built Don Dee Court on Route 11 in New Market. In 1956, the family moved to Waynesboro, where Gertrude has lived ever since. Mum, as we called her, was famous for her baking skills. She made homemade bread and breakfast sweet rolls regularly while we were growing up, along with apple, blueberry, cherry and a number of other pies. One of her great loves was music and playing the piano, which she played since she was in the early years of her schooling. She played both the piano and organ for 44 years at St. John's Catholic Church, from 1969 2013. She gave piano lessons to numerous students throughout the years and was also actively involved with her parish. She and Dad enjoyed dancing and playing duplicate bridge. Mum would play the piano for everyone's birthday as well as the holidays where everyone would gather round and sing while she played. Mum was also an active quilter and enjoyed making quilts for her family and charities. Gertrude was a great wife to her husband Don and a great mom to their family of 9 boys and 3 girls. A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waynesboro. Any donations should be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah. Augusta Hospice was a tremendous help to her and her family in her final years of living at home. The family would like to thank all who came to visit her during her final years.
