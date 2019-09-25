Jean P. Hughes went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 20, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1925, in Lynchburg, Va. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Madison College in 1945. She married Stevens Hughes Jr. in 1947 and moved to Waynesboro. Jean taught in the Waynesboro school system for twelve years. She loved playing the piano, traveling, quilting, knitting, reading, music and her family. Jean belonged to First Baptist church where she taught Sunday school, served on various committees and went on several overseas mission trips to teach English. She was a vibrant presence in her community, kind and caring and always put others first. She is survived by four of her five children, Karen Hughes (Pat), Scott Hughes (Peggy), Cindy Hughes Candler (Mike), and Chase Hughes (Cathy), six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stevens Hughes Jr. and her son, Robin Allen Hughes. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church at 1 p.m., a reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Summit Square at sunnyside.cc/summit-square-waynesboro/. Memories can be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
