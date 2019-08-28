Wilson Justine Humphreys, 87, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. He was born in Augusta County on February 17, 1932, a son of the late Oather and Carrie Brooks Humphreys. Wilson proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a Guard at Hershey for many years. Wilson was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church and the Moose Lodge. He also greatly enjoyed gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Linda Gayle Humphreys; and six siblings. Survivors include his sons, Steve W. Humphreys and wife, Debbie, of Lyndhurst, D.J. Humphreys and wife, Diana, of Stuarts Draft; daughters, Carrie Lynn Humphreys of Washington D.C.; sister, Loraine Humphreys Bruce of Stuarts Draft; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two special nieces; as well as extended family and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wilson's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
