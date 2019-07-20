Charlie William Johnson, 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. A son of the late John Matthew Johnson and Lucy (Powell) Johnson, he was born on July 12, 1919. He was retired from Western State Hospital in 1982. He served his country faithfully with the U.S. Army during World War II, receiving the Bronze Star. Mr. Johnson was a longtime member of Fishersville Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Phillips; grandson, Corey Phillips; great-granddaughter, Annastine Elizabeth Bodkin; grandson-in-law, Mark Bodkin; brothers, Orey, Fletcher, Mitchell, Joe and Aubrey Johnson; and sister, Gertrude Campbell. Surviving are his loving wife of 75 years, Susie (Tomlin) Johnson of Waynesboro; daughter, Delores Rodgers and her husband, Thomas, of Waynesboro; "Pa Pa's" grandchildren, Michelle Conley and her husband, Bob, of Waynesboro, Angela Bodkin of Ga.; great-grandchildren, Rhiannon Bodkin, Morguean Hatch, Mitch Conley and Andrew Conley; great-great-granddaughter, Alice Hatch; sisters, Lucy Mays of Rustburg, Va., and Mildred Martin of Afton, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his very special caregivers, Sue Bryant, Teresa Jones, Linda Mahler, and Debbie Tomlin. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Veterans Administration, especially Sharon Wilson; and to the staff of the Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Tonya, Anje, and Tracy. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Fishersville Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. John Sullivan and Pastor John Hamric. Interment will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Fishersville Baptist Church, the Daily Living Center, or the Hospice of the Shenandoah. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
