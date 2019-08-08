Karen Yvonne (Hutchinson) Johnson Karen (Hutchinson) Johnson, 52, of Waynesboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1967, the daughter of Wayne and Temple Hutchinson. Karen was a member of Mt. Full Gospel Church and was employed by Erie Insurance Company for 32 years prior to her illness. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Frankie Johnson; her daughter who was her pride and joy, Sara McKenzie Johnson; and brother, Keith Hutchinson and wife, Robin. She also leaves a special sister-in-law, Freda Sullivan, loving family members and many precious friends from Erie Insurance Company. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Afton, with Pastor Scott Jewell officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Family members and friends are asked to meet directly at the cemetery on the day of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
