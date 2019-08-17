Margaret Susan (Kugler) Johnson, 95, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. All services will be private. There will be no viewing or visitation. The Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
