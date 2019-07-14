Mary Elizabeth "Corky" Johnson, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, following a brief illness. She was born August 3, 1932, in Rockford Ill., to the late George L. and Elizabeth B. Petitgout. She was a homemaker, loved her family dearly and all animals, especially her cats. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 58 years, John, in 2014; and her brother, George Petitgout Jr. Surviving are her sons, William "Bill" of Waynesboro, Robert "Bob" and wife, Karen of Oak Point, Texas, and J. Christopher "Chris" Johnson and wife, Kristie of Fort Worth, Texas. Also surviving are two grandsons; a special sister-in-law; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Augusta Memorial Park. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

