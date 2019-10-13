Michael Stephen Jones, 64, of Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home. He was born in Staunton, on February 7, 1955, a son of the late Alvin Thomas Jones and Edna Kathleen (Harris) Jones-Willis. Michael owned and operated Blue Ridge Golf Center, owned and operated a bread route and did warehousing for over 20 years. He was a dart champion, an avid golfer, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was united in marriage on October 25, 1996, to Cheryl Lynne "Cheri" (Moomau) Jones. Surviving in addition to his wife, are four children, Adam Heishman and wife, Beth, of Williamsburg, Casey Luders of Williamsburg, Stoney Heishman and companion, Elliott Downs, of Broadway, and Logan Heishman and companion, Juliet Schwarz, of Williamsburg; two sisters, Susan Harper and husband, Howard ,of Erie, Pa., and Kathy Mayo and husband, Michael, of Charlottesville; and his brother, Jerry Jones and wife, Pamela, of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Matthew Luders, Noah Luders, Aaron Luders, Allison Heishman, and MacKenzie Heishman; a great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Gladys Harris. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.

