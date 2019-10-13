Michael Stephen Jones, 64, of Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home. He was born in Staunton, on February 7, 1955, a son of the late Alvin Thomas Jones and Edna Kathleen (Harris) Jones-Willis. Michael owned and operated Blue Ridge Golf Center, owned and operated a bread route and did warehousing for over 20 years. He was a dart champion, an avid golfer, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was united in marriage on October 25, 1996, to Cheryl Lynne "Cheri" (Moomau) Jones. Surviving in addition to his wife, are four children, Adam Heishman and wife, Beth, of Williamsburg, Casey Luders of Williamsburg, Stoney Heishman and companion, Elliott Downs, of Broadway, and Logan Heishman and companion, Juliet Schwarz, of Williamsburg; two sisters, Susan Harper and husband, Howard ,of Erie, Pa., and Kathy Mayo and husband, Michael, of Charlottesville; and his brother, Jerry Jones and wife, Pamela, of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Matthew Luders, Noah Luders, Aaron Luders, Allison Heishman, and MacKenzie Heishman; a great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Gladys Harris. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Most Popular
-
Albemarle seeks to permanently block Scottsville rescue squad from transferring assets
-
Virginia basketball notebook: Cavaliers not shying away from being defending champions
-
Squirrels hide more than 200 walnuts under SUV's hood in Pittsburgh
-
Foul play not suspected in man's body found in Market Street Park
-
'Drastic': Communities grapple with a loss of mental health support for children
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.