Sharon Kay Estes Keys, 64, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Augusta Health. She was born in Waynesboro, daughter of the late Leo Hoover Estes and Sylvia Marie Cash Estes Mawyer. Kay liked her Walmart trips and loved playing Bingo and watching her grandkids play ball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur R. Keys Jr. and her Angel Baby, Kadance Cline. She is survived by her children, Kimberly and husband, Lee Clark, Lillian and husband, Scott Rexrode, Kelly and husband, Matthew Painter, Kandy and husband, Chris Coffey, Arthur and wife, Jessie Keys and Sylvia and husband, Danny Cline; her siblings, Darrell and wife, Sharon Estes, Stevie and wife, Debbie Estes, Mike and wife, Patty Estes, Nessie and husband, Ronnie Campbell, Donna and husband, Neil Wood and Tammy Estes and Jose Gonzalez; her grandchildren, Arley, Brittany, Jamie, Sarah, Austin, Justin, Trevor, Cody, Kayla, Zachary, Bridget, Blake, Emily, Mikey, Nathaniel, Bentley, Bella, Bryson, Emmanuel, Adam, Eden, DaHaven, Benson and Angel Baby, Kadance; her great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Raylan, Addison, Kynsleigh, Parker, Sky and Everleigh; her special brother-in-laws, Neil Wood and Ronnie Campbell; special friend, Amy Marcial; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, conducted by the Rev. Dennis Bradley. Interment will follow in Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery Greenwood. Active Pallbearers will be, Arthur, Matthew, Danny, Lee, Chris, Jamie, Zach S., Blake and Zach F. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
