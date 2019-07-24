Dr. Georg Anna (Thurnau) Kidd Dr. Georg Anna (Thurnau) Kidd, 67, of Staunton, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. She was born in Waynesboro, on August 4, 1951, a daughter of the late George B. and Annie Agnes (Vest) Thurnau. Dr. Kidd received her bachelor degree from James Madison University and her masters and doctorate degrees in education from the University of Virginia. She retired from the Virginia School System as an educator and administrator after 45 years. Being an education innovator, she was instrumental in the revitalization of the Virginia school system; even serving as a consultant for many schools. Outside of her work in education, she was a lifetime member of the Mathews Rotary Club and the Waynesboro Chapter of the Eastern Stars. In her spare time, she greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, doing her daily Bible Study and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings. Dr. Kidd was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 50 years, Roy Lee Kidd; daughters, Jennifer Lee Kidd (Chris Perkins) and Kimberly Kidd Bailey (Matthew Bailey); grandchildren, Annaleese Kidd Harrison, Elijah Bailey, and Charlie Kidd-Shilling; step-grandchildren, Breanna Stanley and Gavin Bailey; family friends, John Harrison and Boston Shilling; nieces, and extended family and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, 66 Tanbark Dr., Afton, Va. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2018, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dr. Kidd's memory to the Mathews Rotary Club, P.O. Box 282, Mathews, VA 23109. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Sterling N. Ransone, MD for his loving care of Dr. Kidd and her family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
