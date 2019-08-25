Gerald Evans "Jerry" Kislek, 74, born in Waynesboro, Va., resident of Yorktown, Va., passed peacefully into eternity with his Lord and Savior on August 21, 2019. He was the son of the late John and Virginia (McCauley) Kislek of Waynesboro, Va. At the age of 17, Jerry voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam for two tours as a crew chief on Huey's, tallying over 1800 flight hours. After 3 years and the end of his enlistment, the urge to serve pulled him into the U.S. Air Force. Upon reenlistment he promptly married his pen pal sweetheart Linda Campbell. His helicopter maintenance career (H3, H53) continued with stops in Shaw AFB, S.C.; Kirtland AFB, N.M.; and finally RAF Woodbridge, United Kingdom. While in the United Kingdom Jesus Christ found Jerry while he attended Friendship Baptist Church in Melton. Jerry considered these three years to be the most influential in his life. Upon his return stateside to Langley AFB, Va.; Jerry found himself assigned to aircraft maintenance. He worked in units with the T-39, EC135, and F-15 A/C. When the time came he took control of the 1st Tactical Fighter Wing as "The Chief". During Desert Shield / Storm the unit deployed to Dhahran Saudi Arabia to assist in the liberation of Kuwait. In 1995 after 30 years, Jerry retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from his dream job, serving the country he loved. Throughout his career and into retirement Jerry deeply valued helping family and many other people. He relished in performing manual labor which usually included chainsaws, lawnmowers, and weed eaters. Jerry is survived by his wife, his hero, of 48 years, Linda. Children include Donna Kislek, Cynthia Eacho, Michael Kislek, and Sandy Powell. Grandchildren include Hannah, Zachary, Emily, Allison, Joseph, Madilynn, and Amelia. Surviving siblings include John Kislek, Carlos Kislek, and Brenda Samuel Pace. He was preceded in death by sister, Charissa Bonnet Baldwin, and brother Darryl Kislek. The family will receive friends at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, 836 Poquoson Ave., Poquoson, VA 23662, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Rd., Waynesboro, Va.
