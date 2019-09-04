Ruth Margaret Kovarik, a longtime resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1925, in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of Marie and Otto Wobser. After graduating as salutatorian of her high school class, she was an enthusiastic member of an adventurous YMCA outdoors club where she met Frank, her loving husband of 67 years. Ruth was most proud of her 5 Wahoo daughters, and was the Grand Oomah of the Kovarik Sisterhood. She was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro, Va., serving as director of religious education and chair of the bereavement committee for many years. Ruth was an innovative cook specializing in pies and casseroles, a talented quilter, an avid gardener, and daily walker. She was always loving and kind, and her hugs, heartfelt notes, and thoughtful cards will be dearly missed. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Frank, who died in 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Gilmour of Wynnewood, Pa., Christine Folsom-Kovarik of Hillsborough, N.J., Teresa Pennell of Mendota Heights, Minn., Mary Beth Scheevel of Grand Junction, Colo., and Sara Jane Haas of Charlottesville, Va. 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the UVA Medical Center and Hospice of the Piedmont at Northridge for their skilled and compassionate care. We also appreciate the caring Stuarts Draft Retirement Community and the vibrant Linden House Memory Care staff in Charlottesville, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont at Northridge in Charlottesville, Va. or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org). A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Waynesboro, Virginia, with Father Rolo Castillo presiding. A private inurnment at Riverview Cemetery will be followed by a luncheon at St. John's Parish Center, 344 Maple Ave. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
UVa announces sale of alcohol at football games
-
A grisly discovery in Virginia: three dead, a sledgehammer with blood and a rifle in the woods, documents show
-
Virginia football team opens season with road win over Pittsburgh
-
UVa's new Bond House opened to second-years in 'photo finish'
-
Quinn wins Charlottesville Women's Four Miler
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.