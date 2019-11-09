Leo H. Lafferty Jr., 71, of Waynesboro, passed peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born on April 28, 1948, in Waynesboro, son of the late Leo H. Lafferty Sr. and Rosalie (Brightwell) Lafferty. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Chuck Lafferty. Leo was a 1966 graduate of Waynesboro High School. He entered the military and served his country faithfully with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam. He was an avid bowler, and big fan of NASCAR, UVA sports, and the Washington Redskins (Washington Nationals). Leo loved helping his family participate in numerous demolition derbies. He was also a long time member of 2nd Presbyterian Church. Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Joan C. Lafferty; sons, Pete Lafferty (Laurie) and their children, Scott Lafferty, Dalton Lafferty, and Ty Lafferty, Greg Lafferty (Sandy) and their children, Zack Lafferty and Savannah Lafferty, Gary Owens (Lisa) and their children, Calen Owens and Kendra Owens; daughters, Jill Ashe (Travis) and their children, Marissa Ashe and Miley Ashe, Kaylah Lafferty, Karen Brown and her son, David Turner, Kim Brown and her children, Hannah Brown and Justin Brown; sisters, Jean Swink (John) and Susan Mize; and sister-in-law, Patty Lafferty. Services will be private for the family. Leo's family would like to extend a special thanks to Dan and Loretta with Legacy Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Legacy Hospice, 14 Old Oaks Lane, Suite 101, Fishersville, VA 22939. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
+1
+1
Most Popular
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.