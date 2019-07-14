Philip "Phil" LaFollette CHAPIN, S.C. Philip E. "Phil" LaFollette, 77, of Chapin, peacefully transitioned, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, to be with his lovely wife, Carol. Born on June 30, 1942, in Fairmont, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Melvin and Pauline Miller LaFollette. He was a retired engineer with E.I. Dupont. Phil enjoyed life and will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a hard worker who was always up and about doing something, a man who enjoyed good teasing and laughter, a great friend and generous man. Hunting, fishing and traveling were among his favorite pastimes. He is survived by his children, Michael LaFollette and his wife, Lorna, of York, S.C., and Robin LaFollette Curry and her husband, Andy, of Underwood, Wash.; grandchildren, Denman Curry, Gates Curry, Kendall LaFollette, and Chad LaFollette; and his sister, Gayla Legge of Raleigh, N.C., and her son, Troy. His family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Midlands Chapter, 140 Stoneridge Dr., Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210, or to the Leukemia Research Foundation, www.allbloodcancers.org/donate. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries