John Gregory Lam passed away at home in Mt. Sidney, Virginia, surrounded by his family and friends on the morning of September 21, 2019, at the age of 70. His passing occurred after a lengthy battle with cancer. Greg was born on December 3, 1948, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, the eldest son of the late Fells S. Lam and the late Dorothy Todd Lam. Upon graduation from Bridgewater College, Greg joined the Fairfax County Police. Shortly thereafter he was admitted to the Virginia State Police basic school, graduating on April 1, 1973. Following 15 years of service as a State Trooper, Senior Special Agent Lam devoted 16 years to investigating pharmaceutical drug diversion cases. During his career, he became an expert marksman and firearms instructor for the State Police. He truly enjoyed his vocation and the camaraderie, friendship, and companionship of fellow law enforcement and legal professionals. Greg's quick wit and prolific sense of humor, gifted storytelling, and collegial personality always put others at ease. Throughout his life, Greg appreciated time spent with friends, Chicago Cubs baseball, travel with Joanne, family and friends, and volunteering locally. Greg married Joanne Marie DeRossi in Yellowstone National Park on July 16, 1972. In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, he is survived by his daughter, Kristen Lam Brandt, her husband, Dr. M. Todd Brandt, and their sons, Spencer Gregory and Cooper Davis, of Waynesboro, Virginia; his daughter, Heather Allison Lam Rittiner, her husband Lloyd J. Rittiner, and their son, Jason Elliot and daughter, Maylee Jane, of Warrenton, Virginia. Greg is also survived by his brother, Gary Fells Lam of Gulf Shores, Alabama; and sister, Deborah Elizabeth Fraser of Knoxville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Virginia State Police Association Scholarship Fund online or by mail to 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225, or to Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Spring Hill ECO Presbyterian Church, 4141 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401. A Celebration of Life will be held at the same location 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Shenandoah for providing compassionate and professional care. Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
