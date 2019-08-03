Jerry Michael "Mike" Lambert, 60, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville. He was born on March 6, 1959, in Harrisonburg. Mike was a loving son, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and the outdoors in general. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Simmons Lambert; and his brother-in-law, Thomas C. "Tom" Woods. He is survived by his father, Charles Lambert of Waynesboro; his daughter, Jennifer Lambert-Kite and her husband, Kevin, of Charlotte, North Carolina; his son, Justin Michael Lambert of Staunton; his sister, Lori Lambert Woods of Waynesboro; his brother, Bernie Lambert of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Declan Michael Lambert and Charliee Sue Kite; and his niece, Valerie Woods. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m.., Sunday, August 4, 2019, in the Chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, conducted by Elder Tom Lilly and where the family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
