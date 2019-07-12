Rudolph Woodrow "Rudy" Landis Jr., 65, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. Born on November 15, 1953, in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Rudolph Woodrow Landis Sr. and Doris (Kanny) Landis. Rudy attended Lebanon Presbyterian Church, Greenwood. Prior to retirement, he worked as a truck driver for over 40 years and was last employed with William Edwards Inc. Rudy enjoyed spending time riding his trike motorcycle and being a member of Chapter 08 Motorcycle Club. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Victoria "Susie" Landis; daughter, Denise McCoy of Waynesboro; grandson, Austin McCoy; siblings, Sharon Sexton of Waynesboro, Donna Dedrick and husband, Gary, of Waynesboro, Greg Landis and wife, Jessie, of Snellville, Ga., and Ronnie Landis and wife, Andrea "Hope" of Austell, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Van Spangler and wife, Tammy, of Stuarts Draft, David Spangler and wife, Leatrice, of Harriston, and Gary Spangler and wife, Mary, "Becky" of Weyers Cave; and a number of nieces and nephews. Following cremation, the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, Waynesboro. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.