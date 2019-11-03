Mason Lane of Stuarts Draft, 26, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1992, in Charlottesville, to Bradley Mason Lane and Jennifer Lee Hughes. Mason graduated from Stuarts Draft High School. He loved spending time with his son and friends. He had a passion for the sheriff's department and campaigning for Donald Smith. He enjoyed making others laugh, physical fitness, and cheering for the San Francisco 49ers. Those who knew Mason, even just shortly, lost a shining light in their lives. He was a beloved father, son, brother and friend to anyone he met. Though we will miss him dearly, his joyful laugh and his charismatic spirit will stay with us until we meet again. "It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. For a part of us went with you, the day God called you home". He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, George "Buddy" Bolton and Bobby Darrell Lane Sr. and great uncle, William B. Bolton. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Thomas Lee Hughes; son, Jett Mason Lane; siblings, Amber Loan and husband, Corey, and Lucas Lane and wife, Taylor; stepbrothers, Hunter and Morgan Hughes; nephews, Levi Loan, Samuel Loan; nieces, Adeline Lane and Ainsley Lane; aunts, Shannon Surratt and Lynn Aleshire and a special aunt, Betsy Bolton; uncles, Quinn Aleshire and Bob Lane; mother of his child, Edna Lane; and grandmothers, Linda D. Bolton, Linda Page, and Kendall Lane. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Bridge Christian Church, 1275 Goose Creek Road, Fishersville, VA 22939, conducted by Pastor Stacy Burkholder. Interment will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Bob Lane, Chris Fretwell, Lucas Lane, Brian Welcher, Travis Hunter, Charles Andrews, Betsy Bolton and Corey Loan. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Augusta County Sheriff's Department. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
