Frances Pence Leach of Verona, died on Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2019, in her home. She was born on December 7, 1920, in Augusta County, to Lee Christian and Edith Coffman Pence. Mrs. Leach was a self-employed farmer and homemaker. In her leisure time she wrote family history and memories and composed music and lyrics, including those for several cantatas. Mrs. Leach was a member of Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church, Staunton. She directed the Youth Choir for almost forty years and sang in the Adult Choir. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Leach was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, M. Reginald Leach. Surviving are three sons, Charles M. and his wife, Helen Marie, of Verona, Frederick P. and his wife, Vrla, of Staunton, and Laurence O. and his wife, Margo, of Staunton; and two daughters, Rosemary L. Spell and Susan L. St. Clair, both of Verona. The seven surviving grandchildren are Kenneth M. Leach, Kimberley L. Toman and her husband, Shawn, Ashley S. Leach, and Erika C. Leach, all of Staunton, Carol L. Rollins and her husband, Mark, of King George, Andrew P. Leach and his friend, Tara King of Pungoteague, and Lee C. St. Clair and his wife, Kendra, of Verona. Also surviving are eleven great-grandchildren, Joshua Nixon and his wife, Amy, John Michael Nixon and his wife, Ellie, Chapman and Jordan Toman, Ryan and Reid Leach, Niall Hurt, Jacob Rollins, and Maxton, Mason, and Christian St. Clair; and three great-great-grandchildren, Hayden, Cooper, and Finley Nixon; a brother, Clinton Western and his wife, Nancy Lee, of Vinton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Reginald Spell and Nelson St. Clair Jr. The family will receive friends at Bear Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Derek Boggs at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church with interment in the church cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be Kenneth, Ashley, and Andrew Leach, Lee St. Clair, Shawn, Chapman, and Jordan Toman, Joshua and John Michael Nixon; and Mark Rollins. Honorary pallbearers will be Rollin Lee Baker, Dave Carroll, Philip Coffman, Mike Cox, Don Dixon, Charlie Johnson, Ernie Landes, Gerry Sutton, and Ricky and Larry Gene Western. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to either the Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church General Fund, 2733 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401, the Pleasant View Cemetery Fund at the church address, or the Verona Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 348, Verona, VA 24482.
Most Popular
-
Crash victim identified as Lovingston woman
-
Travinia Italian Kitchen in Stonefield closes after March bankruptcy filing
-
Former high school athletic boosters president, treasurer face felonies
-
Widows of Aug. 12 helicopter crash victims sue state entities
-
Lack of context, errors plague McAuliffe book on Aug. 12
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.