Kari Lynn (Fitzgerald) Leach, 54, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Lynchburg, Va. on February 11, 1966, a daughter of the late E. Ray Fitzgerald and Betty Jean (Lewis) Fitzgerald Wampler. Kari was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Staunton School of Cosmetology. She loved animals and worked as a dog obedience trainer. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Kelly Fitzgerald and wife, LaDonna; step-father, Wallace E. Wampler; ex-husband, Auburn Leach; special cousin, Jody Warwick; as well as extended family and friends. Kari also leaves behind her four-legged friend, Goober. A memorial service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Sherando United Methodist Church, 2022 Howardsville Turnpike, Stuarts Draft, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kari's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services, 1001 Mt Torrey Rd, Lyndhurst, Va. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family at www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
