Wilma Lee Leitch-Taylor, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab, Fishersville. She was born on November 7, 1940, daughter of the late Guy Otey Towler and Rachel Elizabeth Quick Towler. Hebron Baptist Church was Wilma Lee's home church. Prior to her death she attended Smyrna Presbyterian Church. Wilma Lee loved to spread the joy of "Little Debbie" cakes by delivering them anonymously to unsuspecting individuals. The world will be a little darker without her for she loved life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her daughter, Melanie Stevens Harris; her son, Frankie McWayne Stevens; and her brother, Guy William Towler. She is survived by her husband, Allan Taylor; two sons, Shelton Lewis Stevens Jr., (Stevie) and Michael Towler Stevens, both of Waynesboro; her brother, David R. Towler and his wife, Betty Jo of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Christopher, Rachael, Anthony, Elizabeth, Justin and Amanda, and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church, 66 Tanbark Dr., Afton. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Friday from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in her honor, to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or online support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
UVa announces sale of alcohol at football games
-
A grisly discovery in Virginia: three dead, a sledgehammer with blood and a rifle in the woods, documents show
-
Virginia football team opens season with road win over Pittsburgh
-
UVa's new Bond House opened to second-years in 'photo finish'
-
Quinn wins Charlottesville Women's Four Miler
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.