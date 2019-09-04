Wilma Lee Leitch-Taylor, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab, Fishersville. She was born on November 7, 1940, daughter of the late Guy Otey Towler and Rachel Elizabeth Quick Towler. Hebron Baptist Church was Wilma Lee's home church. Prior to her death she attended Smyrna Presbyterian Church. Wilma Lee loved to spread the joy of "Little Debbie" cakes by delivering them anonymously to unsuspecting individuals. The world will be a little darker without her for she loved life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her daughter, Melanie Stevens Harris; her son, Frankie McWayne Stevens; and her brother, Guy William Towler. She is survived by her husband, Allan Taylor; two sons, Shelton Lewis Stevens Jr., (Stevie) and Michael Towler Stevens, both of Waynesboro; her brother, David R. Towler and his wife, Betty Jo of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Christopher, Rachael, Anthony, Elizabeth, Justin and Amanda, and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church, 66 Tanbark Dr., Afton. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Friday from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in her honor, to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or online support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.

