Geraldine Marie (Campbell) Lipscomb, 76, went home to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Shenandoah Hospice House. Geraldine was born in Charlottesville, Va., on October 4, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward W. Campbell and Mable (Jianniney) Campbell; daughters, Frances Dudley and Rita Dudley; a grandson, Buck Dudley; sisters, Doris A. Mays and Frances Shifflet; and a niece, Lisa Castle. Geraldine leaves behind her loving husband, Jerry Lipscomb; children, Lena and Greg Geouge of North Carolina, Tommy Lipscomb and girlfriend, Theresa Harris, Lee and Kim Lipscomb, David and Theresa Dudley, and Mary (Dudley) Cole of Lyndhurst Va. Geraldine also leaves behind a very special friend, Wanda Campbell; six sisters and three brothers. Geraldine was a loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Geraldine's favorite pass time was shopping at Walmart, eating out and sitting on her front porch. We would like to thank her special friend at Hospice Ariel (My Girl) and The Shenandoah Hospice House. Pallbearers will be Phil Bryant, Kenton Bryant, Mike Campbell, Tim Fitzgerald, Jacob Lipscomb, and Josh Mason. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at McDow Funeral Home Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at McDow Funeral Home Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Mike Auen. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

