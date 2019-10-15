Geraldine Marie (Campbell) Lipscomb, 76, went home to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Shenandoah Hospice House. Geraldine was born in Charlottesville, Va., on October 4, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward W. Campbell and Mable (Jianniney) Campbell; daughters, Frances Dudley and Rita Dudley; a grandson, Buck Dudley; sisters, Doris A. Mays and Frances Shifflet; and a niece, Lisa Castle. Geraldine leaves behind her loving husband, Jerry Lipscomb; children, Lena and Greg Geouge of North Carolina, Tommy Lipscomb and girlfriend, Theresa Harris, Lee and Kim Lipscomb, David and Theresa Dudley, and Mary (Dudley) Cole of Lyndhurst Va. Geraldine also leaves behind a very special friend, Wanda Campbell; six sisters and three brothers. Geraldine was a loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Geraldine's favorite pass time was shopping at Walmart, eating out and sitting on her front porch. We would like to thank her special friend at Hospice Ariel (My Girl) and The Shenandoah Hospice House. Pallbearers will be Phil Bryant, Kenton Bryant, Mike Campbell, Tim Fitzgerald, Jacob Lipscomb, and Josh Mason. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at McDow Funeral Home Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at McDow Funeral Home Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Mike Auen. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Most Popular
-
Albemarle seeks to permanently block Scottsville rescue squad from transferring assets
-
Five takeaways from the Virginia men's hoops team's Blue-White Scrimmage
-
Squirrels hide more than 200 walnuts under SUV's hood in Pittsburgh
-
$100M gift to go toward first-generation students at UVa
-
Cornerback Bryce Hall's injury is 'heartbreaking' for Virginia defense
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.