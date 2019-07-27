Archpriest John Moses, 67, husband of Donna Leigh (Livick) Moses, of Staunton, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Christian Church. Burial will follow at Thornrose Cemetery. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Load entries