Keith Eugene Lovekamp, 90, of Stuarts Draft, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born and raised in Arenzville, Ill., the oldest son of Theodore Lovekamp and Hester Ham Lovekamp. He often commented that Arenzville was the BEST place to grow up and he cherished the memories of his time there and the family and friends who remained in that area. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War with the 6th Quartermaster Group. Keith was predeceased by his parents; two wives, Frances Walsh Lovekamp and Donna Menapace Lovekamp; and two infant children, Joseph Lovekamp and Kristina Lovekamp. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Karen Lovekamp of Stuarts Draft; two sons, Martin (wife Brenda) of Greenville, Va., and Kurt (wife Wendy) of Charlotte, N.C.; one daughter, Amy Lovekamp Taylor of Stafford, Va.; two granddaughters, Lauren Lovekamp Showalter (husband Keith) and Emily Lovekamp; and four grandsons, Emery Lovekamp, Foster Lovekamp, Cody Taylor, and Zachary Taylor; two step-daughters, J.J. Sommerville (husband John) of Mineral, Va. and Kelly Price (husband B.J.) of Stuarts Draft; a step-grandson, Cade Price; and a step-granddaughter, Leyton Price. He is also survived by a sister, Janice Lovekamp Fox (husband Lee, deceased) of Jacksonville, Ill.; a brother, Carroll Lovekamp (wife Nancy) of Rushville, Ill.; sister-in-laws, Marie Aerts (husband Bob, deceased) of Lantana, Texas, Marilyn Grim (husband Matt) of Falling Waters, W.Va.; and brother-in-law, Barry James (wife Nancy) of Calabash, N.C.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins spread from ocean to ocean in the United States. Keith loved his family dearly and lived his life as an example for them of responsible citizenship, servanthood and kindness. He strongly believed in the importance of giving back to his community. He became a member of Lion's Club International on October 26, 1965 when he was inducted into the Christopher, Ill. Lion's Club. Since that time, he proudly served in Bridgeport, W.Va., and lastly, in Waynesboro, Va., where he was secretary for 19 years and president for 2 years. He thoroughly enjoyed the various projects of the Lion's, but was especially appreciative that each Club that he belonged to had worked to provide eye glasses to those who could not afford them -- a passion Keith shared. He also enjoyed serving at the Talking Book Center in Staunton, Va. where he volunteered as treasurer for 6 years. Keith was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church since moving to Stuarts Draft in 1974. He enjoyed serving as the church treasurer for more than 20 years, as the treasurer of the church cemetery for a number of years after, and most recently, volunteering at Calvary's Food Pantry. Keith was always very mission-minded and gave generously of his time and resources. Many thanks to all who have been such a blessing to Keith, Karen and the family during his time of illness. We thank you for your continued prayers. Dad/Papa lived a truly full and wonderful life and a service to celebrate that will be scheduled at a later date. We rejoice with him that he is now resting in peace and enjoying the family reunion in Heaven. For those who desire to do so, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to one of the following, c/o Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477: The Lovekamp Volunteers-in-Mission Endowment Fund (a fund established by Keith many years ago to assist with mission travel expenses incurred by volunteers) OR to The Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
