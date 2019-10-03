Harry Lenwood Loving, 71, of Faber, died on Monday, September 30, 2019, at The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born on October 17, 1947, in Nelson County, a son of the late Harry B. Loving and Mary Stinett Loving. Harry was an employee of Con-Agra for over 30 years, retired from Alcoa and was a member of Mount Eagle Baptist Church, Nellysford. He is survived by his wife, Alberta G. Loving; daughter, Lori Loving-Timmons (Ronald) of Charlottesville; son, Theon L. Loving (LaKai) of Dinwiddie; brother, Henry L. Loving of Shipman; six grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Mount Eagle Baptist Church, in Nellysford, with Pastor Glenwood Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the social hall of the church. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.

