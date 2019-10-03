Harry Lenwood Loving, 71, of Faber, died on Monday, September 30, 2019, at The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born on October 17, 1947, in Nelson County, a son of the late Harry B. Loving and Mary Stinett Loving. Harry was an employee of Con-Agra for over 30 years, retired from Alcoa and was a member of Mount Eagle Baptist Church, Nellysford. He is survived by his wife, Alberta G. Loving; daughter, Lori Loving-Timmons (Ronald) of Charlottesville; son, Theon L. Loving (LaKai) of Dinwiddie; brother, Henry L. Loving of Shipman; six grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Mount Eagle Baptist Church, in Nellysford, with Pastor Glenwood Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the social hall of the church. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
+1
+1
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.