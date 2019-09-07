Mark Shelton Lowery, 55, of Augusta County, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Augusta Health Cancer Center, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, is serving the family.
Most Popular
-
Virginia football team opens season with road win over Pittsburgh
-
Virginia football notebook: Depth in the trenches pays off in opener
-
Quinn wins Charlottesville Women's Four Miler
-
A grisly discovery in Virginia: three dead, a sledgehammer with blood and a rifle in the woods, documents show
-
Police: Three arrested during Waynesboro drug raid
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.