Richard Harrison Lowry, 77, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Augusta Health. Born on August 12, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Dale and Lois (Harrison) Lowry. Richard was raised in Waynesboro by his mother, Lois, and Minor Layman. Richard was a U.S. Veteran having served his country honorably with the Navy. After his military service, Richard dedicated his life's work to the care, training and racing of thoroughbred horses. Survivors include his two children, Kimberly Lowry Wilfred (Nathaniel) of Gainesville, Va., and Richard Lowry Jr. of Woodbridge, Va; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Al Bashlor officiating. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
