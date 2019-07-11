Rita Ann Lusardi, 84, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home. Born on March 27, 1935, in Orange, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Amelia (Verrallo) Esposito. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Deborah Lusardi. Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Robert A. Lusardi; children, Thomas Clarke and wife, Julie, Deborah Barksdale and husband, David, and Christopher Clarke; stepchildren, Dr. Kathleen Hand, Mark Lusardi, and Robert Lusardi; as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
