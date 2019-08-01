Betty Lou Luzadder passed away at her home in Stuarts Draft, Va., from a brief illness on Saturday, July 20, 2019, she was 88. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Katherine Berry; her husbands, Lawrence Luzadder and Kemp Honeycutt; her daughter-in-law, Claudia Luzadder; and her grandson, Lance Luzadder. Betty is survived by her sister, Barbara Harper; her daughters, Bonnie Hamblin and Laurie Luzadder (Cliff); and sons, Gary Luzadder (Linn), Terry Luzadder (Jerry), Barry Luzadder, and Jeff Luzadder. She also leaves grandchildren, Jon Hamblin, Sara Hamblin, Jami Hamblin Painter (Adrian), Logan Luzadder (Rachel), Annie Conner (Joshua), Dakota Luzadder, and Luna Luzadder; and her great-grandchildren, Willow Buck, Ariana and Shae Terrell, and Willa and Quinn Conner. Betty was much loved by the residents of Stuarts Draft Retirement Community,. She was known for her strong religious convictions, intelligence, sense of humor, and her compassion for others. Betty was an accomplished accountant, musician, artist, writer, wife, and mother. She loved to cook and bake, work puzzles, play dominoes, and belonged to a writers group. She adored her West Highland Terrier Candy Sue. A committal service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, where she will be buried with her husband Lawrence Luzadder. A small ceremony will also be held at the Stuarts Draft Retirement Community.
