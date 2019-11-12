Bernice Lyman, wife of Ed Lyman, retired director of Volunteer Services at Augusta Health, passed away at Shenandoah House on Friday, November 8, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in First Baptist Church, Staunton. The family will meet with friends in the social hall following the service. Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfunealhome.net.

Tags

Load entries