Bernice Lyman, wife of Ed Lyman, retired director of Volunteer Services at Augusta Health, passed away at Shenandoah House on Friday, November 8, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in First Baptist Church, Staunton. The family will meet with friends in the social hall following the service. Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfunealhome.net.
Most Popular
-
Thompson, Marquis Denzel
-
Retiring the colors: Jake’s Bar and Grill, a Gold Star Mother’s restaurant in Waynesboro, is closing
-
Council candidate Hall arrested after threatening election officials
-
Potter's Craft to open tasting room in historic building
-
Virginia men's basketball team shows glimpse of its 2019-20 identity in season opener
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.