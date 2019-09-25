Sue Ann (Robinson) Marion Sue Ann (Robinson) Marion, 78, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Augusta Health Shenandoah Hospice House, in Fishersville. Born on April 21, 1941, in New York, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Fisher and Olive Mae "Babe" Robinson. Sue was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro. Prior to retirement, she was an art educator with Waynesboro Public Schools and surrounding counties and an instructor with Mary Baldwin College. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Taylor Sorrells-Marion and her brother, Terry Robinson. Survivors include her children, Jaime Marion (Debra) of Waynesboro, Chris Marion (Lucy) of Fishersville, Thad Marion (Lindsay) of Waynesboro, Terri Lynn Griffin (Adam) of Buffalo, N.Y., Seth Marion (Jeanette) of Waynesboro, and Lukens Marion of Waynesboro; 15 grandchildren; sisters, Sandi Nitz of Troy, N.Y., and Tina Davis (Steve) of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro, with the Rev. Karen S. Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.