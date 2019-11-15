Patricia W. Marshall, 77, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Augusta Health surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 22, 1942, in Waynesboro, Va., a loving daughter of the late Wendell J. Ayers and Lorraine H. Ayers. Patricia was employed by General Electric of Waynesboro for over 38 years and lastly for Kohl's cosmetic counter where she was known for her flawless applications. She was a master gardener in her backyard applying her skills to an array of flower beds. She loved to cook and was especially skilled at making her famous hot dog chili. Her spirit and piercing blue eyes will remain within our memories. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, William D. Marshall Jr.; a very special and loving son, Darrell P. Marshall; daughter, Dana L. Kirby (Ian Dale Kirby); son, Danny Marshall (Kathy Marshall); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Sherry Zawhorodny. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son David J. Marshall. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 2 p.m. at her residence 82 Pheasant Run, Waynesboro, Va., with Mike Auen officiating. A special thanks to McDow Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the American Heart Association.
