Charles Hamilton Martin, 89, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Royal Care in Staunton. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1904 Mt. Vernon St., Waynesboro, with Pastor April Cranford officiating. Burial will be private. Family and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
