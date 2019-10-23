Charles Hamilton Martin, 89, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Royal Care in Staunton. He was born in Charlottesville, on February 13, 1930, a son of the late Lewis Hamilton and Ella (Diggs) Martin. Charlie married Jean Small Martin, who preceded him in death. The two shared a blessed union of almost 70 years together. He spent the majority of his work life as an Executive VP Marketing & Sales in the freight transportation industry. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro and was an avid golfer, scoring multiple holes in one. Charlie was a huge UVA fan and greatly enjoyed cross-country travels, both in his work as well as with Jean. Most of all, Charlie loved spending time with his family, friends and his dogs. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles H. Martin II; granddaughter, Susan Martin Piper; and sister, Jane (Martin) Williams Miller. Survivors include his four children, Laura Noel (Ralph Eccles) of Ellicott City, Md., Richard Martin (Patsy) of Waynesboro, Beverley Crickenberger (George) of Midlothian, Va., and Jacqueline Martin and fiancée, James Stuart, of Poquoson, Va.; daughter-in-law, Martha Martin of New Kent, Va.; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to thank his granddaughter, Kim Martin and her staff at Royal Care for their love and support. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1904 Mt. Vernon St., Waynesboro, with Pastor April Cranford officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be in Charlie's memory to the church. Family and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
