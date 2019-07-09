Jody Rosemary (Oelschlagel) Martin, 78, of Stuarts Draft, went to her Heavenly home Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 7, 1941, a daughter of the late Frederic Arthur and Ruth Rebecca (Murphy) Oelschlagel. Jody was faithful and obedient to the Lord, attending services at SherLynd Baptist Church. She loved Jesus, going to church and spending time with her church family. Other than at church, Jody found home at the beach. She loved spending time in the ocean and collecting seashells. Jody was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to Elvis and doing oil painting. In addition to her parents, she was reunited with in Heaven by her husband, Robert Steven Martin Sr.; and son, Robert Steven Martin Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Fred Martin and wife, Rebecca and Rosemary Martin and husband, Derrer; grandchildren, Matthew Martin and wife, Ali, Robert "Russ" Martin III, Zachary Propst and wife, Megan, Jodie Spencer and husband, Dusty, Brittany Dameron and husband, Keith, and Sarah "Sally" Propst; great-grandchildren, Charlie Ann Propst, Olivia Spencer, Kaden Dameron, Owen Propst, Rylee Spencer, August Martin, Harper Dameron, Silas Propst, Lucille Cox, Oaklynn Spencer, and Emerson Martin; brother, Bob Oelschlgel and wife, Peg; as well as special family members, Betty Russell and Steve and Cheri Cave. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11,2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastors Allen George and Cam Carte officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Active and honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
