Thomas Linwood Martin Jr., 78, of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Augusta Health. Born on December 28, 1940, in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Thomas Linwood Martin Sr. and Mary Edna (Shull) Martin. Thomas was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro. He was a U.S. veteran having served his country honorably with the Army. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the United States Postal Service for over 30 years and last served as Postmaster of the Weyers Cave Post Office. He was a past member of the Waynesboro Exchange Club and the Waynesboro Country Club. Thomas was an avid golfer and Redskins fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Martin. Survivors include his two sons, Jason and Michael Martin of Waynesboro; brothers, Richard Shull and Ronald Martin and wife, Sharon; and three nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Bridge Christian Church, 1275 Goose Creek Road, Fishersville, with Pastor Todd Brown and Pastor Stacey Burkholder officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Ronald Martin, Richard Shull, Fred Zeh, Kevin Martin, Eric Martin, and Roger Bryant. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Thompson, Billy Wrenn, and John Lynn. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24401, or the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, 201 W. Broad St., Waynesboro, VA 22980. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.