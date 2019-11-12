Morris "Jimmy" Mayes of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the age of 87. He was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from General Electric and the U.S. Army. He was born in Luray, Va., in 1931, the son of Floyd and Ethel Mayes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rhoda Knopp Mayes and son, Danny Mayes. He is survived by two daughters, Mera Beth Oudersluys (Tom) and Julianne Mayes; a son, Tim Mayes (Christy); five grandchildren, Stephen Oudersluys, Michael Oudersluys, Marissa Mayes, Kaitlyn Overstreet, and Colin Mayes; and six great-grandchildren. Per his wishes, a private family service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (for veterans), P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (garysinisefoundation.org). Special thanks to the staff of Oak Grove Manor and New Century Hospice for their love and support. McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, Va. is assisting with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
