HARRISONBURG, Va. Diane Berkley McCauley, 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2019, at her home. Mrs. McCauley was born on November 29, 1949, in Charlottesville, the daughter of Myrtle T. Thompson of Afton and the late William Henry Berkley. She worked at General Electric for many years before retiring. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore "Teddy" Berkley. Besides her mother, she is survived by a son, Keith McCauley and wife, Yniska, of Weyers Cave; a daughter, Deanna Leighton and husband, James, of Goodyear, Arizona; father to her children, Harold McCauley of Afton; a granddaughter, Agnes Leighton; step grandchildren, Eric Arrington and Brittney Arrington; step great-grandchildren, Kalani Crawford, Kamil Crawford, Zuri Arrington; a companion of 15 years, William R. Shaw; sisters, Peggy Heath and Debra Berkley, both of Richmond, and Roberta Thompson of Afton; sister-in-law, Rachelle Berkley of Afton; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. The family will celebrate her life privately at a later date. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
