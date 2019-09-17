Beverly D. McTyier of Little River, S.C., former resident of Waynesboro, passed in the early hours of Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born on Beverly Jean Harris on February 5, 1930, in Memphis, Tenn., she and her family moved to the Valley in 1974 from Germany with the Dupont Company, and retired with her husband to Tarpon Springs, Fla., in 2001. Characterized by her peers as a deep thinker, she will be remembered for her inimitable style in clothing, art and home furnishings, sense of humor, and bright smile. Left to celebrate her uniqueness are her husband, Robert B. McTyier Jr; daughters, Dahna (Neal), Jean (Mark), and Lisa (Gary); son, Jay (Todd); grandchildren, Jeremy, Shannon, DJ, Allison, Tommy, Cara, and Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Trevor, Kira, Hannah, Neo, Luka, River, Joshua, Andrew, Molly and Max. She will be cremated and her remains returned to Florida by family. Arrangements are through Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Highway 90, Little River, SC 29566. Friends are encouraged to make donations to local animal rescue shelters in her honor.
