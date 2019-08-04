Agatha Gay Meeks, 85, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Vastine and Mabel (Almond) Arehart, Sr. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Mack Meeks on August 23, 1988. Survivors include a son, Jerry Lynn Meeks and wife, Cynthia of Staunton; brother, Jimmy Arehart of Richmond; grandson, Scott Meeks and wife, Stephanie; two great-grandsons, Jordan Meeks and Ryan Meeks; a longtime companion, John Howell. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery with the Rev. April Cranford officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main Street, Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Load entries