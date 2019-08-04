Agatha Gay Meeks, 85, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Vastine and Mabel (Almond) Arehart, Sr. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Mack Meeks on August 23, 1988. Survivors include a son, Jerry Lynn Meeks and wife, Cynthia of Staunton; brother, Jimmy Arehart of Richmond; grandson, Scott Meeks and wife, Stephanie; two great-grandsons, Jordan Meeks and Ryan Meeks; a longtime companion, John Howell. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery with the Rev. April Cranford officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main Street, Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
