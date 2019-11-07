Barbara Jo (Ruppert) Miles Barbara Jo Miles, 56, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Royston (Jake); and four granddaughters, Laela, Aliza, Mkena, and Bella. A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the chapel of McCutcheon's Funeral Home. Professional services provided by McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/540-886-2601.

