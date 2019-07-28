Miller, Helen Frances Sellers

WAYNESBORO, Va. Helen Frances Sellers Miller, 88, of 27 Millers Dam Ln., died Friday, July 26, 2019, in her home. Born December 30, 1930, in Augusta County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Leighton Sellers and Alice Anna (Brooker) Sellers. She was a graduate of North River High School. Helen was a very active member of St. John’s Catholic Church in earlier years, and was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed volunteering at events at Augusta Expoland, running Miller’s Lake, and working at Fastrax. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew David Miller; a son, David L. Miller; two sisters, Anna Stratton and Marie Critzer; and two brothers, John E. Sellers and Robert L. Sellers Jr. Surviving are four children, Edwin D. Miller and wife, Teresa, Denise M. Cole and husband, Doug, Paul A. Miller and wife, Kim, and Howard L. Miller and wife, Sarah; and daughter-in-law, Julia Miller, all of Waynesboro; three sisters, Mary Painter of Staunton, and Dorothy Sayre and Nancy Layne, both of Waynesboro; and two brothers, Harold and Bill Sellers, both of Swoope; nine grandchildren, Chelsea Miller-Vierra, Aaron Hernandez, Lisa Massey, Andrew Miller, Dawn Miller, Darrell Cole, Douglas Cole, Kylie Miller, Jacob Miller, and Paige Miller-Lesko; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Miller, Lacey Miller, Ali Hernandez, Rafeal Hernandez and Edwyn Miller-Vierra; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Ed Handel. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Andrew, Jacob and Mike Miller, Doug and Darrell Cole, and Andy Corell. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the building fund of St. John’s Catholic Church, 344 Maple Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
