Joanne (Kirby) Miller Joanne (Kirby) Miller, 82, widow of Donald Ray "Donnie" Miller, of Staunton, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Miller was born on December 20, 1936, in Wilmer, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Edward DeWitt and Evora Elizabeth (Hogue) Kirby. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald G. "Buddy" Kirby and a sister, Linda Gail Kirby. Joanne was a faithful and active member of Valley Baptist Church and retired in 1984 from E&M Paint where she was employed as a Bookkeeper. Surviving are three daughters, Donna Lynn Miller of Mount Sidney, Karen (Miller) Valenzuela and her husband, Benjamin, of Chester and Jodi (Miller) Wright and her husband, William "Shrimp", of Staunton; a brother, Lawrence "Pete" Kirby of Greenville, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Jessica Roach, Emily Clatterbuck, Jordan Miller and companion, Caleb Liskey, Cody Valenzuela, Ally Rankin and Ethan Wright; three great-grandchildren, Briana and Aiden Roach and Cullen Liskey; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the Valley Baptist Church by Pastor Frank Hall. The family will receive friends following the service. It is suggested those desiring, make memorial contributions to the Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 26 Sunny Slope Lane, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 or Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Amy Eye and the nursing and care staff of the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
