Elizabeth Mary "Bette" (O'Donnell) Moore Elizabeth Mary "Bette" (O' Donnell) Moore, 86, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville, Virginia, after losing a brave battle with Parkinson Disease. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 3, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph Anthony and Ada Marie (Conway) O'Donnell. Bette attended Little Flower High School in Philadelphia, and valued being a Girl Scout. Bette enjoyed sharing that her first job was at Pennsylvania Hospital, the oldest public hospital in the country. Bette also worked at the Navy Research Lab in Washington D.C. and met James "Jim" Willard Moore at a USO dance. They were married on October 9, 1954, at Saint Ann of the Pines Catholic Church in Browns Mills, New Jersey sharing 58 years of marriage. Bette and Jim moved to Ohio, where they raised their daughters. Bette earned her Bachelor's in education at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Later she worked as a secretary for the Ohio Department of Education. They moved to Virginia in 2004 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Bette was an advocate of women's rights holding several positions with the National Organization for Women (NOW) and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). For years, she traveled across the country to support women's causes. She also supported animal rights, and nature conservancy groups including the World Wide Fund for Nature, National Audubon Society, and others. She was a long-time supporter of Smile Train, continuing to help those less fortunate throughout her life. She was an avid reader and life-long learner, maintaining memberships with NPR and PBS. Her hobbies included growing herbs, studying history and genealogy, and speaking French. She also enjoyed the long-lost art of letter writing appreciating every letter she received from the USPS. In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Jim and her six siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Rosemarie Franz and husband, Stephen, of Fishersville, Va., and Erica Moore and husband, Leonard Queiroz, of Frederick, Maryland; five grandchildren, Nicholas Franz and his fiancee`, Laura Patten, Logan Franz, Katherine Franz, Alexander Queiroz, and Zachary Queiroz; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; extended family and dear friends. Bette also leaves behind her dear cat, Ceili. She will be greatly missed by many. A private family observance will be held at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio, where Bette will be reunited with her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bette's memory to the National Organization for Women. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Shenandoah Nursing Home and the staff with Legacy Hospice for their loving care of Bette and her family. Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
